LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire and Rescue crews responded to a structure fire in Loris Saturday night.

Crews arrived on Sand Hill Bay Road around 10:57 p.m., according to officials.

The building was occupied at the time of the fire, but no injuries were reported.

The Loris Fire Department aided HCFR crews with the call.

The fire is under investigation.