MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A fire damaged a townhome Tuesday afternoon in Murrells Inlet.

The fire was at a townhome off of Vereen Road. One townhome appears to have major damage and at least one other nearby was also damaged.

  • (WBTW)
  • (WBTW)

News13 has reached out to officials for more details about the fire and are waiting to hear back.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

