Fire swallows Calabash mobile home early Saturday

CALABASH, NC (WBTW) – A home was destroyed in a fire early Saturday morning.

The Calabash Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Crocker Drive just before 5 a.m. Saturday, according to a press release from the department.

That’s where firefighters found a mobile home fully engulfed by flames.

The residents there were already safely outside when first responders got there.









Firefighters got the blaze under control quickly, the release said, but the home was still a total loss.

The family said they didn’t have a smoke alarm, but were alerted to the fire by a dog barking from a dog house outside. The Red Cross is helping them out now.

Calabash fire was assisted by the Sunset Beach Fire Department and Grissettown/Longwood Fire Department, as well as Brunswick County EMS which provided medical standby, and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Count on News13 for updates.