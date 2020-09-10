Firefighter sent to hospital, 9 others displaced following early morning fire in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A house fire in Florence early Thursday morning sent a firefighter to the hospital and displaced nine others.
At 1:26 a.m. the Florence Fire Department and Florence Police department responded to a structure fire at 453 S. Gaillard St., according to a release.
Firefighters arrived on scene to find fire coming from the rear and right side of a 2-story structure, the release said.
Florence firefighters had the fire under control in approximately one hour after arriving on scene. The cause of the fire was undetermined. Red Cross was called to assist the residents.
