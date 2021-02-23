Floodwaters reach resident’s homes in the Socastee area as Intracoastal Waterway rises

SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — Residents on Starcreek Circle in Socastee are dealing with a few inches to several feet of water in their yards and homes as river levels on the Intracoastal Waterway continue to rise.

According to News13’s Stormtracker13 meteorologists, the Intracoastal Waterway is still rising and expected to crest near 18 feet later in the week.

The Intracoastal Waterway during Hurricane Matthew in October of 2016 reached 19.2 Feet.

The Intracoastal Waterway at Socastee is still rising. It is expected to crest near 18 feet this weekend. pic.twitter.com/kQXTeoippl — Frank Johnson (@WBTW_FrankJ) February 23, 2021

With homes in Starcreek circle flooding for the fourth time in a year, residents are getting frustrated.

“It’s nerve wracking. It was devastating the first time,” said resident Mario Gutierrez. “They say every time it gets easier but it’s not because you have to deal with the same struggle of evacuating, what are you going to do with the family, your funds, your savings get depleted because you have to go to different locations.”

Gutierrez and his family moved in last March where others who have lived here for years are still recovering from previous floods and hurricanes.

“I used to say before Florence we were on the creek, then we were in the creek and now we’re up the creek,” said resident Keith Moore.

The Intracoastal Waterway reached 21.8 Feet during Hurricane Florence in September of 2018.

Moore added that, “we’re still rebuilding, we’re still recovering. We don’t have flooring in the whole house yet, we don’t have kitchen cabinets yet.”

With talks of a buyout program, some residents say they would take it and move.

“We already know what we got to do. We got to go. I can’t put my family through this anymore,” Gutierrez said.

“You hear a lot of people say why do they still live there? Why don’t they just move? People have mortgages, they have expenses, money tied into it, where are they going to move to?”