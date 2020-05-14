Florence 3 to hold modified in-person graduation ceremony

Florence School District 3 will hold a modified in-person graduation ceremony in the gym at Lake City High School on Friday, June 5, following a senior parade.

The senior parade will leave the Lifelong Learning Center on Graham Road at 10 a.m. and will travel on S. Blanding Street before turning left on E. Main St. The parade will then travel along Main Street and turn right on Matthews Road to Lake City High. The parade will turn left on the access road between the 200 building and the Career and Technology Education building. Vehicles will be directed where to park.

Seniors who do not participate in the parade will be allowed to park behind the parade participants and will be called to enter the gym at a designated time.

The Matthew Road side of the gym will be available for handicapped parents and a golf cart for transporting as needed.

Each senior will be give two guest tickets for family members.

Each graduate and family will remain in their vehicle until directed to line up to enter the gym. All graduates and their family members are expected to practice social distancing to protect themselves and others. Cones will be used to enforce social distancing before entering the gym. Seniors will be announced at the door before entering the gym.

The first graduate and his or her family will enter the gym and the next family will move to the next staging position. The graduate in the gym will walk down the middle of the gym. The graduate’s family will stop near the stage as the graduate walks up and across the stage to receive his or her diploma. The graduate will exit the stage and the entire family will exit by the side door closest to the stage. The graduate and family members will walk around the nurse’s station back to their vehicle. This process will continue until all graduates receive their diploma.

When the last graduate and family return to their vehicle a tassel ceremony will take place. Only the graduates will be allowed to exit their vehicles for the tassel ceremony.

The graduates will come to the front of their vehicles and receive instructions and their charge. All graduates will return to their vehicles and law enforcement and school administrators will direct them out of the parking lot back to Matthew Road.