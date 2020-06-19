Florence business is hiring 500+ remote contact tracers

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) — Recruiting Solutions in Florence is looking to hire 500+ temporary Remote Contact Tracers.

The company said they’re hiring contact tracers in Florence, Greenville and Columbia to help South Carolina stop the spread of the COVID-19.

Recruiting Solutions says these workers will contact individuals in SC who have been in close contact with someone who is COVID-19 positive, conduct interviews, tracings and more.

Interested applicants must complete a free ASTHO Contact Tracer Training course in order to be considered.

Recruiting Solutions is asking all interested applicants to send their resume and training certificate to Tracer@recruitingsolutionsonline.com.

More information regarding job responsibilities and how to apply can be found on Recruiting Solution’s website.

