Florence City Council passes lease agreement for proposed sports complex

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence City Council unanimously passed Tuesday a lease agreement for a new sports complex.

The ordinance authorized the city to lease real estate “in order to facilitate the use of the proposed baseball stadium.”

The new complex will provide a top-notch recreation facility and will be located adjacent to the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center.

The project will include the extension of Jennie O’Bryan Avenue, and construction of a full-size Track & Field Facility with spectator seating to accommodate the City’s youth league track & field and cross-country programs as well as the ability to host regional and national track & field events.

Other features include a regulation size baseball field with batting cages, five youth size baseball fields with batting cages, a restroom building, concessions building, two parking lots with approximately 525 spaces as well as an overflow grass parking area.

Funding for this project was budgeted as part of the $15 million borrowing which was initiated by City Council in October 2017 which created funding for citywide recreation facility improvements.

