Florence County District 2 Superintendent named finalist for South Carolina Superintendent of the Year

PAMPLICO, SC (WBTW) — Florence County District 2 Superintendent Neal Vincent was recently recognized as one of three state finalists for the 2021 Superintendent of the Year award from the South Carolina Association of School Administrators.

The award recognizes exceptional leadership in all areas of district administration and all nominations are reviewed by a team of business, education and community leaders.

Vincent says that his focus as superintendent has been to increase opportunities for students in the Hannah-Pamplico community and mitigate obstacles to teaching and learning.

Vincent has been focusing on access to technology resources, increasing Science, Technology, Engineering and Math opportunities and developing partnerships with private and public institutions to offer early college courses.

Under his leadership, the district has also expanded its curriculum and created a Montessori option for early education.

“Our top priority in Florence 2 is to give every student in our schools a world-class education, and that means constantly finding ways to use our resources effectively. I’m fortunate to work with strong school leaders, exceptional faculty and staff and a community united in its support for our students,” Vincent says.