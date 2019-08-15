Florence County Sheriff’s Office Investigators look for missing woman

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Florence County Sheriff’s Office Investigators look for a missing Florence woman.

According to Investigators, Patricia Hanna, 75, was last seen on Monday, August 12, 3019 on Santiago Drive.

She is described as a white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall and 105 pounds.

Courtesy: Florence County Sheriff’s Office

When last seen, she was possibly driving a white in color 2014 Mercedes Benz Sedan E bearing SC license plate RKH 711.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the whereabouts of Ms. Hanna is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843)665-2121, ext. 377, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app for I-Phone or Android telephones.

Count on News13 for updates to this story.