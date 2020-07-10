Florence deputies need help locating missing woman

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence County deputies need your help in locating a missing Florence woman.

Lola Andora Morris, 18, of Lakeview Drive, Florence, was last seen on Tuesday, June 16, at her home, deputies say.

Morris is described as a white female who is approximately 5 feet tall, weighing approximately 115 pounds with dyed black hair. According to family members, she also has a tattoo of four stars on her right leg.

Anyone with knowledge or information concerning the whereabouts of Morris is asked to contact FCSO investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 395, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.

