Florence Motor Speedway last 4th of July events

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) – The owner of Motor Speedway, Charlie Powell, is hosting his last two Fourth of July events. They are his final events because he tells News13 that he has sold the speedway.

Dating back to 1959, Charlie Powell raced with number 22, a number that his favorite racecar driver growing up “Fireball” Roberts held.

“I had a very good career. I raced steady every week, every year for 25 years and since this is my last deal I might as well say what my accomplishment was…I have records of 753 wins in my career,” Powell says.

A career that lead him to becoming the owner of Florence Motor Speedway for the last 25 years. Powell will be hosting his last events this weekend.

“Bring your steaks, bring your hot dogs, bring your kids, family, let’s have some fun,” Powell says.

In an event he’s calling Fourth of July eve tailgate. Guests can park their trucks and put out their tents on the outskirts of the tracks and he requires that you do so while practicing social distancing and abiding CDC guidelines.

Powell has had issues in the past with getting fans in the stands approval, but he’s happy that he can now celebrate his grand finale with people who have supported him throughout the years.

“Back to the fans, to the drivers, family and everybody that I’ve had been associated with it’s been great. I’ve had a wonderful life,” Powell says.

For more information:

https://www.facebook.com/florencemotorspeedway