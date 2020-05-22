Florence police search for two suspects in Tuesday’s Church St. shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are searching for two suspects wanted for attempted murder after a shooting at 417 Church Street Tuesday.

Johnathan Calvin James Weeks and Shai-quan Dasaun Trazorios Waiters are both wanted for attempted murder, armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the Florence Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

Tyrell Maurice Campbell was previously taken into custody Tuesday in connection with the shooting. Campbell was also charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

One person was injured in the shooting.