Florence police seek help in locating missing woman

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence Police Department is seeking assistance in finding a missing Florence woman.

Mercedes Bailey, 18, was reported missing by her family and was last seen at 8:30 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Royal Street.

Police say she is approximately 5’ 05”, 135 pounds and her hair is red or pinkish in color.

She was last seen wearing a grey tank top and colorful leggings. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police

Department at 843-665-3191.

