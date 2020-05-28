Florida felon arrested in Georgetown Co. last week faces more charges after deputies find more drugs, guns

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florida felon who was arrested May 20 in Georgetown County faces new charges after deputies found more drugs and guns, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Kevin Kinyotta Patterson, 40, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., lead police on a chase that ended in Litchfield after deputies tried to pull him over on Hwy 17 Bypass in Murrells Inlet for operating his vehicle without rear lights.

After further investigation, police found and seized:

A fully loaded “mini draco” 7.62 x 39 assault pistol

A loaded 12 gauge shotgun

Approximately 21 grams of Fentanyl

Approximately 29.9 grams of cocaine

Approximately 1.99 grams of Black Tar Heroin

Approximately .81 grams of heroin

Approximately 69 grams of marijuana

Approximately 32.07 grams of methamphetamine

Packaging materials and digital scales

Courtesy: Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office

This is in addition to the following items seized at the time of his arrest:

40 individual packages of a rock-like substance thought to be crack cocaine

A jar of green leafy substance thought to be marijuana

A grinder

Unmarked pill bottle with a purple powder

A .45 caliber handgun

$2,698 cash

Patterson is now facing charges of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent felony, trafficking cocaine, second offense, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, second offense, trafficking methamphetamine, second offense, possession with the intent to distribute heroin, second offense, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, second offense.

Patterson was previously charged with failure to stop for blue lights, trafficking cocaine base, simple possession of marijuana, unsafe/improper equipment, possession of a firearm by a felon, and unlawful carry of a firearm.

In addition to local charges, Patterson also has warrants from authorities in Florida.