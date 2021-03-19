Florida sheriff’s office helps restore memorial for Gannon Stauch

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WBTW) — A Florida sheriff’s office helped restore a memorial for Gannon Stauch, an 11-year-old former Horry County boy who was allegedly killed by his stepmom.

Detective Yoder restored and resurrected the cross placed at Stauch’s memorial that had deteriorated over time because of the environment, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Stauch was allegedly killed by his stepmom, Letecia Stauch. She reported him missing in January 2020 and his remains were eventually found in Florida. She was arrested in Myrtle Beach.

Stauch will represent herself in her trial in Colorado.

Letecia Stauch had a teaching license in South Carolina that was permanently revoke in February by the South Carolina Department of Education.