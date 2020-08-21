“Folks need to get their influenza vaccine”: Doctors prepare for flu season amid pandemic

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Doctors in our area are seeing flu cases a month ahead of flu season beginning, but say it’s not an alarming amount.

“We’re already starting to see a few cases of primarily Influenza A at our clinics, which is a little bit early, but not unheard of,” Dr. Paul Richardson, Vice President of Medical Affairs at Conway Medical Center said.

Typical flu season runs from October to May.

Richardson says the pandemic will complicate flu season because the symptoms of the flu and COVID-19 are so similar.

“Fever, cough, congestion, some mild body aches, both of those go with either one of these conditions,” he said. “That will make it more difficult to tease out which exactly is going on.”

Right now, he encourages people to start thinking about a flu vaccine to avoid what he called a ‘double whammy’; getting COVID-19 and the flu.

“We know COVID is still out there and we know Influenza will be out there so we definitely need to protect ourselves,” he said.

Richardson says while the vaccine is not 100% effective, it can ‘lessen the effects’ of the flu.

“If you were going to be sick for ten days, maybe you’re only sick for five. There is some benefit beyond just full protection.”