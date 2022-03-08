COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Forestry Commission is lifting the Red Flag Fire Alert it issued Monday for 32 counties, but is keeping intact its cautionary stance against outdoor burning for 14 counties in the Pee Dee region.

Counties still under the alert are Chesterfield, Clarendon, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lee, Marion, Marlboro, Sumter and Williamsburg.

The region has 48 uncontrolled fires that have burned nearly 1,500 acres. With decreasing wind speeds and wind gusts, combined with rising relative humidities, across much of the state, the fire activity and danger that prompted the Forestry Commission’s statewide alert has diminished.

With the large number of uncontrolled fires in the Pee Dee, however, the agency is still recommending people postpone their outdoor burning plans in the aforementioned counties.

“Since we started seeing an uptick in ignitions last Thursday, the agency has responded to more than 180 wildfires, including 38 after we issued the Red Flag,” said SCFC Fire Chief Darryl Jones. “The fact that we had so many ignitions speaks to the true danger of outdoor fires escaping easily and spreading rapidly that our alert warned people about.”

The purpose of Red Flag Fire Alerts is twofold: in addition to discouraging people from doing any outdoor burning, it also helps to reduce the strain on local fire departments and other first responders who need to remain available for other emergencies.

A Red Flag Fire Alert does not prohibit outdoor burning, provided that all other state and local regulations are followed, but the Forestry Commission strongly encourages citizens to voluntarily postpone any such burning until the alert is lifted.

However, a Red Flag Fire Alert does trigger certain county or local ordinances that restrict outdoor fires, so residents should contact their local fire departments to check whether such restrictions apply in their areas.