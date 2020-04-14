Former bakery building to return to its historic look on Ninth Avenue North

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Another building on historic Ninth Avenue North may soon return to its original look.

The City of Myrtle Beach’s community appearance board is considering a request to remove the later facade and second-floor addition from the former Myrtle Beach Bakery building at 507 Ninth Avenue North. The proposal calls for returning the building to its original look.

Not only was the front of the original building covered at some point, but a partial second floor was added. The goal is to return Ninth Avenue North to its historic look, city officials said.

The work soon could be underway, the city posted on its social media.