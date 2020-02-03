Four chaplains lost in World War II to be honored today in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – The four chaplains who died on the SS Dorchester during WWII will be honored today on the South Strand.

George Fox, Alexander Goode, Clark Poling and John Washington, all clergymen of different faiths, passed out life jackets to servicemen and civilians, including giving their own life jackets, before dying on the sinking SS Dorchester on this day in 1943.

Today at the Goldfinch Funeral Home in Murrells Inlet, a memorial service will be held in their honor.

There will be a presentation of the colors, several veterans groups and a former military chaplain will speak. There will also be a local clergyman from each of the lost chaplains faiths present to represent them.

“In today’s climate where it’s just hard to agree on anything and here we have this story of four chaplains,” Josh Campbell, Goldfinch Funeral Home manager said. “We had a Methodist, a Dutch reform, a Catholic and a Jewish Rabbi, with no regard for race or faith, rush to the deck of a sinking ship.”

Campbell says this message of unity transcends still today and now is an important time to remember those lost during WWII as many veterans of WWII have passed.

“It happened so fast,” Campbell said. “That’s why we’re doing what we do, it’s why it makes sense for Goldfinch to be a part of this. We honor our veterans every day.”

Tonight’s memorial is open to the public at the Goldfinch Funeral Home in Murrells Inlet at 6:30 P.M.