LORIS, SC (WBTW) – Four people were hurt in a crash late Monday night in Loris.

That’s according to a social media post by Horry County Fire Rescue. The post says the crash happened around 11:45 p.m. on East Highway 9 and East Highway 9 Business. Two vehicles were involved.

Traffic was blocked in the area. The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

The Loris Fire Department helped with the crash.

