Four people arrested during protest in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police say four people were arrested and processed during a protest in downtown Charleston Saturday night.
The suspects charges ranged from failure to obey a lawful order, public intoxication, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
