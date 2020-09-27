Four people arrested during protest in Charleston

Local News

by: Antonio Stinson

Posted: / Updated:

One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police say four people were arrested and processed during a protest in downtown Charleston Saturday night.

The suspects charges ranged from failure to obey a lawful order, public intoxication, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

