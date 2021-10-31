Free parking on Myrtle Beach city streets begins on Monday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Parking along Myrtle Beach city streets will be free starting on Monday and continuing through the end of February, the city said in a Facebook post.

In addition, online registration for residential parking decals has been temporarily suspended leaving, the city said. Residents can still pick up decals by going to the parking office on the first floor of the pavilion parking garage at Kings Highway and 9th Avenue North.

Privately operated lots may continue to charge for parking, the city said. Additional information on parking can be found on the city of Myrtle Beach website.