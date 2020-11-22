Free ‘Test before Turkey’ event held to encourage testing ahead of holiday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, officials are encouraging people to get tested for COVID-19 before gathering with friends and family.

“With Thanksgiving right around the corner, it’s so important for people to get tested whether it’s here or anywhere else. Really education and information is key for families to make important decisions and that’s why we’re doing that today, that was the inspiration for doing this,” said Representative Russell Fry.

Rep. Fry hosted the “Test before Turkey” event Saturday, November 21st from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm at St. James High School.

“We know certainly in some studies up to 40 percent of people are asymptomatic carriers so having a COVID test before you meet and gather around your family, even if you’re showing no symptoms is a really good, important informational piece for you to know,” said Rep. Fry.

People who came to the site today said they did so to be safe around friends and family.

“We’re supposed to go into Atlanta and spend Thanksgiving with them and we just thought it’d be a good idea to get tested, they’ve been tested as well, so we’re all committed,” said Mike Cousins.

“Just getting tested to make sure I’m safe to be around family and just being out of respect for family and friends that I’m going to be around this week, making sure I’m good to go,” said Dolores Llyod.

Rep. Fry said people who got tested today will receive their results back within 48 to 72 hours.

To find a COVID-19 Testing location, you can visit DHEC’s website here.