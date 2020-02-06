Robeson Co. schools will have a 2-hour delay on Friday; other updates

(WBTW) – The Public Schools of Robeson County will have a two-hour delay on Friday for staff and students.

The district reports this is a precautionary measure that improves visibility and enhances the safety for all drivers. Additional time also ensures there is adequate time for school administrators and designated staff to confirm building conditions are suitable when students arrive, the district said.

Primetime will operate on a two-hour delay.

The breakfast program is cancelled on school days when a 2-hour delay occurs.

Buses arrive at the designated bus stop two hours later than on a normal school day.

Most central office employees will report at 10 am unless directed by their immediate supervisor to report earlier.

District leaders will continue to monitor the forecast and storm-related conditions. Updates will be provided as quickly as possible if further schedule changes are necessary for Friday.

THURSDAY CANCELLATIONS

Conway Recreation Center – Will close at 6:00 pm. Thursday. There will be no fitness classes, swim lessons, practices, or other activities.

Horry County Planning Commission Meeting – Canceled and will be rescheduled.

Horry Georgetown Technical College – Closed operations at 6 p.m. on Thursday, and evening classes were canceled; operations and classes to resume Friday as normal

Coastal Carolina University: All evening classes and academic activities that begin at 6 p.m. at Coastal Carolina University were canceled on Thursday.

Francis Marion University – Canceling all evening activities, including classes, after 5 p.m on Thursday. FMU will resume its normal schedule Friday morning.

Horry County Schools – All after school events on Thursday were canceled, including extracurricular activities, clubs, and athletics. After-school child care will operate as normal.

Florence 1 Schools – Will close early Thursday. Elementary students will be dismissed at 12:10 p.m. Middle and high school students will be dismissed at 1:30 p.m.

Florence School District 3 – will dismiss students one hour early Thursday. The district says their concern is that high winds could impact school buses on their routes. Schools will release at the following times, according to the district:

Alternative Center for Education – 2:30 p.m.

Panther Pride Academy, Lake City Early Childhood Center and Scranton Elementary – 1:30 p.m.

Olanta Elementary – 1:40 p.m.

J. C. Lynch Elementary and Main Street Elementary – 1:45 p.m.

J. Paul Truluck Magnet and Ronald E. McNair School – 2:25 p.m.

Lake City High – 2:56 p.m.

Darlington County School District – Schools will continue to operate on a normal schedule, but all after-school activities were canceled on Thursday.

