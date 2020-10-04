Fundraiser for fallen officer started by SC nonprofit

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Serve & Connect, a local nonprofit, has started a fundraiser to help PFC Jacob Hancher’s family after he was killed in the line of duty Saturday night.

With support from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, South Carolina Law Enforcement Officer’s Association, SC Police Chief’s Association, and South Carolina Sheriff’s Association, Serve & Connect say that they are honored to support the family of the fallen officer through their Crisis Response Program, according to a Facebook post.

One hundred percent of the funds will be given to Hancher’s family to support them and honor his service.

Jacob is survived by his mother, Suzanne, his father and step-mother, Jeff and Kathy, his sisters, Cece and Alexis, and step-siblings, Andrew, Jensen, and Hope.

Remembered for his “pure heart,” his mother shared, “He had a servant’s heart that he demonstrated with the police department, fire department and his church… He was as pure as it came.”

If you would like to donate towards the goal of $7,500, click here.

