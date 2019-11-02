Future without Alzheimer’s: Myrtle Beach fundraiser walk to fight a leading cause of death

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth leading cause of death and has over five million people without a cure. An annual fundraiser walk in Myrtle Beach will fight Alzheimer’s disease one step at a time on Saturday.

Volunteers set up purple signs along walking trails, signed participants up, and gave out wristbands in preparation for Saturday’s annual Walk To End Alzheimer’s.

A local chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is hosting the fundraiser to raise money going directly to research in hopes of one day finding treatment or prevention.

Millions are directly impacted by the disease and over 16 million of their loved ones are also affected as primary caregivers. Participants of the walk say the disease does not just affect one person, but everyone that has a relationship with them.

Kelli Jayroe says she isn’t walking for just one person on Saturday. “It’s for the hundreds of people I have come in contact with over the last ten, fifteen, to twenty years that I have loved so deeply,” Jayroe said.

Many walk participants who are caregivers share with News13 the mental and physical challenge Alzheimer’s patients as well as their caregivers.

“There comes a point in the disease progression where the speech is affected and to try to care for someone who is not able to tell you that it’s cold in here or that I’m scared or hungry. You have to adjust the way you interact with that person,” Jayroe said.

Statistics from the Alzheimer’s association show every 65 seconds someone in the U.S. develops Alzheimer’s disease. Most are diagnosed at age 65 or older, however, five percent of people diagnosed see early onset.

One race participant tells News13 her support for this particular cause has grown as she has seen adults as early as 30 and another participant knows someone who is 45 years old.

“We are not doing this to get money for research for our generation but we look forward to other generations not having this problem at all,” walking participant Alice Villavicencio said.

With many family members and friends knowing someone they care for diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, hundreds will wear t-shirts and spirit wear around the Grand Park in The Market Common on Saturday morning.



“To see the person you care for so much struggle and know there is nothing you can do for them is the most heartbreaking part,” Jayroe said.

The local Alzheimer’s Association is hoping to reach its goal of $200,000 this weekend. Walkers can register individually or as a team Saturday morning starting at 10:00 a.m. The walk begins at 11:00 a.m.

Count on News13 on-air and online for local coverage you can count on.

