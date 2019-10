GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – According to a press release Tuesday from Georgetown County, David Garner turned down the job offer to be the new County Administrator.

Garner is the current County Administrator for Abbeville County and was offered the job last week. Garner cited “personal circumstances beyond anyone’s control” in turning down the offer.

The Georgetown County Council will meet at 4 p.m. on Wednesday to discuss the County Administrator position.