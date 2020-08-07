‘Giving muscular dystrophy the boot,’ Myrtle Beach Fire department launches 2020 Fill the Boot campaign

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Fire department has announced the launch of the 2020 “Fill the Boot” fundraiser.

The fundraiser has been happening for 60 years, and all proceeds go to help children and adults in the community who are diagnosed with muscular dystrophy, ASL and other life-threatening diseases.

Due to coronavirus and concerns for public safety, this year, the fundraiser will be online. The goal is to raise $10,000 dollars to help the community in need.

To donate online, you can visit here.

