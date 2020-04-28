Goodwill reopens amid pandemic

Palmetto Goodwill is among many of the retail stores that reopened since Governor McMaster’s order to do so.

While selling items at a discounted price, the national non-profit organization also serves as a resource for those who are unemployed.

Most of the retail stores are connected to Customer Opportunity Service centers that provide online courses, resume reviews, and even computer services.

Megan Fink, Vice President of Communications for Palmetto Goodwill, says that now more than ever is a time to shop “retail with a mission”.

“The retail stores also shed some light onto what our mission is,” Fink said. “That is helping people find meaningful employment.”

Since Saturday’s grand reopening, customers have been coming in to shop and dropping off what they no longer need.

In spite of the pandemic, Manager Jake Gaik, tells News13 that he’s thankful that he hasn’t seen a decrease in customers.

“When people shop here, you’re not just putting money [in]to a big corporate office,” Gaik explained. “You are supporting the community directly.”

Employees at Goodwill are taking necessary steps to keep customers safe while shopping.

Along with adhering to the governor’s orders for retail stores, Gaik tells us they are now doing contact-less drop off, temporarily avoiding tax slips, and sanitizing shopping carts after each use.