Gov. McMaster not expected to lift ‘Last Call’ restriction for restaurants and bars in renewed executive order

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A spokesman for Governor Henry McMaster’s office announced a renewed executive order will be issued before midnight Wednesday regarding COVID-19.
His office said the Governor does not anticipate ending the ‘Last Call’ order in the renewed executive order, which restricts the sale of alcohol after 11:00 p.m.
The South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association called for the order to be lifted before New Year’s Eve so restaurants didn’t have to suffer.
McMaster’s spokesman also said he is “feeling well” after being diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this week.
