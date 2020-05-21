Gov. McMaster to speak at West Florence High School graduation ceremony

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Gov. McMaster will speak at the West Florence High School graduation ceremony, the district announced Wednesday.

The ceremony will be May 29 at 10:00 a.m. at the Florence Center on West Radio Drive.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Governor McMaster as our speaker this year,” President Matt Dowdell said. “These students have worked so hard the last four years and this makes graduation that much more special for them during a difficult time. We cannot wait to celebrate with them as they walk across the stage and receive their diploma.”

McMaster said that he is looking forward to speaking at the ceremony and offered congratulations to all Florence 1 Schools seniors.

“The class of 2020 will be a memorable one for many reasons, but I believe they will be most-appropriately remembered for their successes after high school and not for the circumstances under which they graduated,” McMaster said.