Governor McMaster meets with City and County leaders on future of I-73 project

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster met with city and county leaders as well as SCDOT earlier this month to talk about the future of the I-73 project.

According to Horry County Council Chair Johnny Gardner, he along with Mayor Brenda Bethune of Myrtle Beach, Mayor Marilyn Hartley of North Myrtle Beach met with the Governor and Tony Cox, the Vice Chairman of SCDOT on the future of the I-73 project.

Lawyers for all parties were also in attendance.

Gardner says the governor is very concerned about the completion of the project.

Funding for the project was put into question as part of the ongoing legal battle between Horry County and local municipalities over the hospitality tax. This meeting was separate from the court-ordered mediations between the county and local municipalities. The third mediation is set to take place on Thursday at 10 a.m.