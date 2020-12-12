Graham asks to keep two SC federal courthouses open

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham is asking to keep open smaller federal courthouses in Anderson and Spartanburg as a new large federal courthouse is scheduled to open next year in Greenville.

The General Service Administration, which oversees federal buildings, says it has no knowledge of plans to close courthouses in South Carolina.

But local officials in Anderson and Spartanburg said they have heard differently and got Graham’s help.

Construction began in 2019 on the Carroll A. Campbell U.S. Courthouse in Greenville, named for the late South Carolina governor.

The $105 million project will have seven courtrooms.

LATEST HEADLINES: