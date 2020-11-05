Grand Strand Medical doctor shares health tips as cold weather and holiday season approaches

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — According to DHEC, Horry County’s hospital bed occupancy is at 90.4% and a Grand Strand Medical doctor says that number is concerning as flu season approaches and more people gather for holidays.

“Of course we would like for there to be a little bit more cushion, I think it’s concerning like I said we’re moving into cold and flu season, colder months, holidays where people are going to be gathering together so I do think it’s a little concerning where we are now and where we may end up,” said Dr. Thad Golden, the director of critical care at Grand Strand Medical.

According to DHEC, 609 hospital beds are currently occupied in Horry County, with 65 available.

Grand Strand Medical and Conway Medical are reporting 85% of hospital beds as occupied. Tidelands Health is reporting 98% of beds occupied with 24 COVID-19 positive patients.

“The difficult thing we see too when people gather is it’s not immediate, it takes a little while for this to incubate and then it takes even a little bit longer for people to incubate from going through the incubation phase to getting very sick so we this sort of delayed effect where we see cases rise but we don’t quite see an effect in the hospital and then sure enough a few weeks later we start to see that down stream effect,” Dr. Golden said.

Dr. Golden said as we head into the holiday season, social distancing and recommendations from DHEC are encouraged to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“There’s plenty of evidence from other parts of the country, the Dakotas are suffering right now because bike rally Sturgis so we know that gatherings of people act as spreader events so I am concerned and I think especially with the upcoming holidays… thanksgiving, Christmas, where people are gonna get together,” Dr. Golden said.

Dr. Golden says to wash your hands, wear a mask, and practice good hygiene.

“Just because you’re familiar with the person doesn’t necessarily mean that they’re perfectly safe,” Dr. Golden said.

He said the most important thing to do is use good common sense.

“Especially if you have an elderly or sick relative, they may have to be excluded at all possible. Now that testing is a little more available, if you’re having signs or symptoms, or think you may have had an exposure, get tested,” Dr. Golden said.

When it comes to holiday travel, Dr. Golden said if you have to, take the necessary precautions by wearing a mask and try to social distance when in an airport.

“If you don’t have to travel, if you don’t have to fly commercially, it may be best not to do that and certainly if you have symptoms or risk factors, don’t expose other people or yourself unnecessarily,” Dr. Golden said.

He said this advice applies to everyone but especially younger people who may be asymptomatic and not know it.

“What we see is a lot of times younger people… may not feel that it in dangers them but what they are is the little honey bees going around from flower to flower and may be spreading it even if they don’t have symptoms so they may go home to their own elderly relative or may see somebody in line at a store that they’re near,” Dr. Golden said.

Dr. Golden said he preaches patience and compliance with this virus.

“We need to be patient, everybody is terribly tired of these restrictions to our lives. I think if we can just hang in there yeah no a few more months I honestly do think there’s hope on the horizon for a vaccination”, Dr. Golden said.

Dr. Golden added, that, “I think we know that practicing these things helps and we did see a decrease in our number of cases after people were doing what they were supposed to be doing so as tired as you are of it, please just do the right thing for a few more months and I’m gratefully hopeful that 2021 is going to be a much better year.”