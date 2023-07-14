MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Several animal shelters and pet stores across the Grand Strand and Pee are among dozens across South Carolina taking part in a 10-day adoption event.

Pick Me! SC runs starts on Friday and continues through July 23 at more than 45 shelters, rescue organizations and Petco locations across the state. It’s the largest event of its kind in the U.S.

Pick Me! SC is led by No Kill South Carolina 2024, a lifesaving initiative of the Charleston Animal Society.

“This year’s goal is to save 2,000 animals,” said Abigail Appleton, chief project officer of No Kill South Carolina 2024. “During summer, animal shelters and rescue organizations face their greatest challenges, and our mission is clear: to find as many dogs and cats safe, loving homes as possible.”

More information about participating shelters and Petco stores is available on the Pick Me! SC website.