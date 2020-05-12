Grand Strand, Pee Dee counties get FEMA money for hunger, shelter programs

FILE – In this July 22, 2104 file photo Children receive a free lunch at the Phoenix Day @ Central Park Youth Program in downtown Phoenix. Signs of entrenched childhood poverty, hunger and disparities in education have shifted to the American Southwest and states such as Arizona, New Mexico and Nevada, according a comprehensive study of childhood well-being. The 30th edition of the annual report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation shows risks for children have tracked the nation’s population shift toward the southwest, while highlighting sustained improvements in health-care access for children. (AP Photo/Matt York,File)

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina will receive $3.5 million from FEMA’s Emergency Food and Shelter Program to assist nonprofits helping residents with hunger and homelessness.

The money allocated to South Carolina combines the EFSP’s annual funding with funds designated for food and shelter support under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.



South Carolina jurisdictions will receive $1,290,948 for FY 2019 and $2,270,416 from the CARES Act. A local EFSP board is responsible for awarding the grant funds to social service organizations, both nonprofit and governmental, that can best address the identified needs of the community.



“This funding supports local organizations helping South Carolina’s hungry and

homeless during the coronavirus pandemic and other disasters,” said FEMA Regional Administrator Gracia Szczech. “It can supplement programs offering meals, groceries or food boxes, residential shelters, rent payments or utilities.



With the FY 2019 and CARES Act funding, and the FY 2020 funding of $125 million that will be allocated to jurisdictions later this year, the total aid disbursed in the EFSP’s 38-year history will be more than $5 billion.



Allocation:

Abbeville County $7,168 $10,219

Aiken County $45,243 $64,503

Anderson County $51,073 $72,816

Barnwell County $7,460 $10,636

Berkeley County $54,626 $77,881

Charleston County $99,994 $142,563

Cherokee County $16,488 $23,507

Chester County $11,723 $16,714

Chesterfield County $13,395 $19,098

Clarendon County $10,282 $14,659

Colleton County $11,117 $15,850

Darlington County $21,462 $30,598

Dillon County $10,741 $15,314

Dorchester County $39,496 $56,310

Fairfield County $8,693 $12,394

Florence County $40,478 $57,710

Georgetown County $19,560 $27,887

Greenwood County $20,521 $29,257

Horry County $106,681 $152,097

Jasper County $6,604 $9,415

Kershaw County $18,327 $26,129

Lancaster County $28,546 $40,698

Laurens County $18,891 $26,934

Lexington County $71,971 $102,610

Marion County $11,264 $16,059

Marlboro County $8,631 $12,305

Newberry County $10,762 $15,344

Oconee County $19,978 $28,483

Orangeburg County $34,439 $49,100

Pickens County $33,310 $47,491

Richland County $113,598 $161,959

Spartanburg County $81,291 $115,898

Sumter County $31,116 $44,363

Union County $8,568 $12,215

Williamsburg County $11,473 $16,357

York County $79,138 $112,829