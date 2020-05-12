Grand Strand, Pee Dee counties get FEMA money for hunger, shelter programs

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina will receive $3.5 million from FEMA’s Emergency Food and Shelter Program to assist nonprofits helping residents with hunger and homelessness.
The money allocated to South Carolina combines the EFSP’s annual funding with funds designated for food and shelter support under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
South Carolina jurisdictions will receive $1,290,948 for FY 2019 and $2,270,416 from the CARES Act. A local EFSP board is responsible for awarding the grant funds to social service organizations, both nonprofit and governmental, that can best address the identified needs of the community.
“This funding supports local organizations helping South Carolina’s hungry and
homeless during the coronavirus pandemic and other disasters,” said FEMA Regional Administrator Gracia Szczech. “It can supplement programs offering meals, groceries or food boxes, residential shelters, rent payments or utilities.
With the FY 2019 and CARES Act funding, and the FY 2020 funding of $125 million that will be allocated to jurisdictions later this year, the total aid disbursed in the EFSP’s 38-year history will be more than $5 billion.
Allocation:
Abbeville County $7,168 $10,219
Aiken County $45,243 $64,503
Anderson County $51,073 $72,816
Barnwell County $7,460 $10,636
Berkeley County $54,626 $77,881
Charleston County $99,994 $142,563
Cherokee County $16,488 $23,507
Chester County $11,723 $16,714
Chesterfield County $13,395 $19,098
Clarendon County $10,282 $14,659
Colleton County $11,117 $15,850
Darlington County $21,462 $30,598
Dillon County $10,741 $15,314
Dorchester County $39,496 $56,310
Fairfield County $8,693 $12,394
Florence County $40,478 $57,710
Georgetown County $19,560 $27,887
Greenwood County $20,521 $29,257
Horry County $106,681 $152,097
Jasper County $6,604 $9,415
Kershaw County $18,327 $26,129
Lancaster County $28,546 $40,698
Laurens County $18,891 $26,934
Lexington County $71,971 $102,610
Marion County $11,264 $16,059
Marlboro County $8,631 $12,305
Newberry County $10,762 $15,344
Oconee County $19,978 $28,483
Orangeburg County $34,439 $49,100
Pickens County $33,310 $47,491
Richland County $113,598 $161,959
Spartanburg County $81,291 $115,898
Sumter County $31,116 $44,363
Union County $8,568 $12,215
Williamsburg County $11,473 $16,357
York County $79,138 $112,829