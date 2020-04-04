Grand Strand, Pee Dee donors step up as McLeod Health keeps looking for medical supplies

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – One healthcare system in the Pee Dee and Grand Strand says it’s getting a lot of donations during the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the biggest fears for doctors, nurses and anyone working in a hospital right now is if they’ll have enough personal protective equipment (PPE). McLeod Health is getting a lot of help to reach that goal.

Lauren Snipes, who’s the development manager for the hospital’s foundation, says the work is far from over.

“The N95 mask, surgical masks, gowns, gloves, things like that, those are probably our biggest need,” said Snipes. “We do have an adequate amount of supplies, but we’re continuing to try to build our supply so we can sustain ourselves.”

McLeod says it’s had an outpouring of support from medical supply donors, including One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning in Myrtle Beach.

Owner Richie Drew says his wife was a huge help when his location didn’t have too much to give.

“She had a couple friends that have nail salons,” said Drew. “They’re closed down based on the governor’s orders. They came through with about 10,000 pairs of gloves.”

That, along with 500 pairs of shoe covers and 300 masks (including some N95 masks), went to McLeod Seacoast Hospital in Little River. The healthcare system is looking for supply donations for all of its facilities.

Snipes says all of McLeod Health appreciates any donations in the fight against the coronavirus.

“We’ve had people bring in a box of gloves and say, ‘I don’t really have a lot that I can give you to help, but I really want to give you what I have,'” she said. “That’s what has been the most heartwarming and touching.”

Drew says he hopes other businesses like his can help.

“We use this stuff on a daily basis,” he said. “We kind of take it for granted. Don’t hesitate to donate those things. Don’t hoard them. Don’t hang on to them. I know there’s a lot of contractors out there that may have these masks. Let’s get them to the front lines.”

McLeod Health is accepting financial and supply donation, as well as homemade cloth masks. Do not drop off supplies unless you set up a time to do so.

If you’d like to donate supplies to McLeod, call the foundation at 843-777-5082 to arrange a dropoff.