COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Nearly 900 miles of roads in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee are destined for repairs after the South Carolina Department of Transportation Commission announced the addition of $775 million to more than $2.8 billion already invested in pavement improvements.

Overall, SCDOT has more than 8,000 miles of ongoing road work as part of a lengthy list of ongoing projects that are part of a 10-year strategic plan implemented in 2018, the agency said Thursday in a news release said.

A list of the projects in each county can be found on this interactive map created by SCDOT.

“We know that South Carolina depends on a safe and reliable transportation system, and we are making good on our promise to the people of South Carolina to improve that system,” said Tony Cox, chairman of the South Carolina Department of Transportation Commission. “We have more work to do, but the effort is well underway and we are continuing to invest in the improvement of our roads. We are moving people and goods across the region more efficiently – making sure our state is a great place to live and work.”

Secretary of Transportation Christy A. Hall said it’s a challenge to keep the state’s highway system maintained.

“We know we face an incredible challenge to keep that network in good working order – today, we renewed our commitment to meeting that challenge,” Hall said. “When we implemented the Strategic 10-Year Plan in 2018, we set out to make significant improvements in the condition of pavements across the state that were in poor condition due to 30 years of deferred maintenance. I’m proud to report we are well on the way to meeting those goals.”