Greenville County school system plans bonuses, extra paid leave

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Teachers and staff at a South Carolina county school system could soon be receiving a pay bonus, in addition to extra hours of paid time off if they need to quarantine because of COVID-19.
The Greenville County School Board on Tuesday will consider the pay changes sought by the school district. The Greenville News reported the board’s leader issued a statement supporting the plan.
If approved, teachers and other employees not eligible for overtime will get a $1,000 pay bonus. Full-time staff eligible for overtime will receive a $500 bonus.
The district also plans to offer up to 80 hours of paid leave for anyone needing to isolate because of exposure to COVID-19.
