Halloween events across the News13 area

(WBTW)- Several towns and communities in the News13 area are holding events to celebrate Halloween.

A Halloween Carnival will be held Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at the Conway Recreation Center. Costumes are encouraged and you could win a prize. City officials also say trick-or-treating in the area will be from 5:30-9 p.m. Thursday.

Businesses at Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach will hand out candy for trick-or-treating from 5-7 p.m. Thursday.

Myrtle Beach’s Withers Swash community will host a Halloween Fall Festival. The festival will be held at Withers Swash Park from 4:40-6:30 p.m. Thursday. Organizers say there will be games, vendors, and sweet treats.

Broadway at the Beach will host trick-or-treating from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday. There will also be Halloween fireworks at 8 p.m.

Halloween on the Marshwalk in Murrells Inlet will be held from 5-10:30 p.m. Thursday. There will be trick-or-treating, costume contests for kids and adults, and food and drink specials at area restaurants.

In Florence, the Hilton Garden Inn will host a haunted hotel event from 5-8:30 p.m. Thursday. There will be snacks, music, and organizers say this is a family friendly event that won’t be too spooky. Kids aged 12 and under must be with an adult.

HAVE TRICK-OR-TREATING AND OTHER HALLOWEEN PHOTOS YOU’D LIKE TO SHARE? Share your photos with News13 on our Facebook page or to news@wbtw.com.