Happening Today: About 40 potential employers expected at Freedom Week Job Fair

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Grand Strand Freedom Week continues today with a job fair at the Grand Strand campus of Horry Georgetown Technical College.

About 40 employers are expected in the Conference Center at 950 Crabtree Lane in Myrtle Beach.

This is the 14th annual Grand Strand Freedom Week and Bennie Swans, Chairman of the Carolina African American Heritage Foundation, tells News13 it’s important to have a job fair during the week Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. because it honors the resources in our area.

“When we think about Doctor Martin Luther King, he was concerned about, the marginally unemployed, the unemployed, those who could not do for themselves,” Swans said. “When you get a job; you start a business, you’re better able to be in better control of your own destiny’s.”

Last year, about 300 job seekers came to the Freedom Week Job Fair and Swans says all you need to bring is a resume and your best attire.

Swans helped develop Freedom Week over the last 14 years and says he hopes it continues to grow not by the virtue of name, but by the virtue of service.

“Employment, training, opportunities, expungement,” Swans said. “How do we help people be able to better help themselves? By empowering them for change.”

Today’s job fair will be from 12 P.M. to 3 P.M.

Freedom week continues tomorrow morning with a Bias Training at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. For more information about this week’s events, click here.