TODAY: Annual WBTW blood drive

MYRTLE BEACH/FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Thursday is the annual WBTW blood drive.
Right now, there is less than a three day supply of blood in our state which prompted American Red Cross officials to issue a critical needs appeal.
The goal today is to get 120 units of blood; that’s about half of the state’s daily need.
If you can donate, there are a couple things to remember.
“Make sure that you have your picture ID with you or your donor card,” Meg Heath, from the Red Cross of South Carolina, said. “Eat a good meal before you come see us, either a really good breakfast or lunch depending on what time you come see us and really kinda bulk up on your liquids. So have a lot of water.”
There are two donation locations today:
- Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Magnolia Mall in Florence 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged. To make an appointment, click here.
