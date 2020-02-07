Happening Today: Three people to be inducted into the South Carolina Hall of Fame in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Three people will be inducted into the South Carolina Hall of Fame today.

South Carolina artist, Doctor Leo Twiggs, Elizabeth Evelyn Wright, a founder of Voorhees College and singer Darius Rucker will be inducted at a ceremony this morning at 10:30.

Former inductees include people like businesswoman Darla Moore, President Andrew Jackson and astronaut Ronald McNAir.

Karen Riordan is the president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce, she says it’s unique the Hall of Fame is in Myrtle Beach, as typically state Hall of Fame’s are in capital cities.

“The fact that it’s in Myrtle Beach is a big deal,” Riordan said. “Every two years when there are new inductees, being put into the Hall of Fame they come from this wide swath of amazing people throughout South Carolina.”

While the Hall of Fame is to honor people who made significant contributions to the state, it was also established to educate. There will be several school history groups at this morning’s induction ceremony.

“Intrinsically at it’s core, the mission of the South Carolina Hall of Fame is to educate people about these amazing South Carolinians,” Riordan said. “What better way than to start young with our history students.”

“It’s a great opportunity for folks to learn more about South Carolina and the individuals who made the state what it is today,” Rodger Stroup, Chairman of the South Carolina Hall of Fame board said. “The presence is at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, but there is much more of a presence online.”

For more information on South Carolina Hall of Fame inductees, click here.

