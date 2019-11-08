HAPPENING TOMORROW: Law enforcement wants your help spreading human trafficking awareness

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) The Coastal Region Human Trafficking Task Force will host a poster campaign open to volunteers tomorrow in Horry and Georgetown Counties.

Volunteers will gather and travel to businesses in the area to distribute human trafficking awareness posters, discuss the epidemic and educate employees about signs of possible trafficking.

This is not the first poster campaign the Task Force has done, but this is the first time it’s open to the community.

The Coastal Region Human Trafficking Task Force is made up of law enforcement officials from the Horry and Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Brooke Holden, spokeswoman for the Horry County Sheriff’s Office tells News13, they decided to open this campaign to the public because so many community members wanted to learn how they can help.

“The task force has found that so many people want to get involved and we want to be able to get people more involved because that increases our awareness and it gives people a way to give back” Holden said.

South Carolina law requires many businesses like hotels and motels to display human trafficking poster. The posters have the message, “We see you. We want to help you”. There is also a number on these posters for those who are a victim of trafficking to reach out to for help.

Holden tells News13, having these posters in area businesses helps visitors learn more about what human trafficking is.

“We are aware that Horry County is a transient community,” Holden said. “We see visitors, we see our population is growing, there is a ton of growth in this area so what we are able to do is use these posters as a way to put them in strategic areas like restrooms or kitchen areas.”

The Task Force plans to keep registration for this campaign open even after the event starts. To sign up, click here.

Volunteers in Horry County will meet at the Broadway at the Beach parking lot at 21st Avenue North and Robert Grissom Highway.

n Georgetown County, volunteers will meet at the Pawleys Island Community Church. 10304 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island