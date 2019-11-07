HAPPENING TONIGHT: Coastal Carolina football team to play in a nationally televised game

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Coastal Carolina University football team will play its first nationally-televised game tonight since joining the Sun Belt Conference.

In recent years, school and athletic officials at CCU have placed a large emphasis on getting more fans in the stands.

Earlier this week, school officials announced classes after 1:30 this afternoon would be moved to an online format.

Head football coach Jamey Chadwell says, this change shows how much support the football program is getting from administration.

“It’s not only on national television for us and our football program, but really our entire school,” Chadwell said. “We get a chance to show who Coastal Carolina is to everybody across this nation what type of university we have. They are going to see a beautiful campus, a beautiful stadium, and hopefully get the chance to get us a win.”

This is the first season the Chanticleers are playing in a fully-renovated stadium. Brooks Stadium underwent a three-phase reconstruction during the past few off seasons.

The changes made to the stadium, mean there is now room for 20,000 fans.

“The last two home games there has been a great atmosphere,” Chadwell said. “It’s been loud, our fans have got into it and it’s gone into the fourth quarter so they are a big part of us I think playing better at home.”

Tonight’s game will kickoff at 7:30 P.M. at Brooks Stadium in Conway.