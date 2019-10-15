HAPPENING TONIGHT: Horry County officials to host Capital Improvements Expo

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Several departments in Horry County will participate in a Capital Improvements Expo tonight.

This evening in the Horry County Government and Justice Center Atrium from 4 P.M. to 6 P.M., officials with the planning and zoning department will host the expo along with other County agencies like Emergency Management.

The meeting is drop-in style so people can attend before the 6 P.M. County Council meeting.

The expo is to help residents understand what projects various departments are working on, like storm water infrastructure, road expansion and updates to the Horry County Emergency Operations Center.

“A lot of times you hear residents and business owners talking about things we aren’t doing, but I think this is a great opportunity to convey what we are doing,” Leigh Kane, Principal Planner for Horry County Planning and Zoning.

People who live in Horry County can also learn more about Parks and Recreation, Public Safety and Ride Three.

“It’s really important for us to be able to engaged the public throughout the development of the plans and infrastructure improvements and to be able to let them know how to provide input into the future and what they need,” Kane said.