Hard Rock Cafe in MB to offer free steak burgers for front line healthcare heroes

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Hard Rock Cafe Myrtle Beach is celebrating its reopening by offering a special promotion honoring the courageous and tireless work of our healthcare heroes.

Front line healthcare workers who visit Hard Rock Cafe Myrtle Beach now through July 31 and present valid health or emergency service identification will receive a free Legendary Steak Burger.

The campaign comes as Hard Rock Cafe Myrtle Beach reopens and implements new safety and health guidelines to keep guests and team members “SAFE + SOUND”.

The new safety protocol, developed in partnership with ECOSURE and NSF International,ensures the highest standards of safety, sanitation, food handling and employee training and includes procedures such as a state-of-the-art, non-intrusive thermal temperature screening process before entering, social distancing measures and protective mask requirements for all team members.

Those who are interested, click here for official terms and conditions of the promotion.