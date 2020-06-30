Hartsville City Council votes unanimously in favor of mask resolution, effective immediately

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Hartsville City Council voted unanimously to encourage the wearing of face masks to stop the spread of COVID-19.

According to the council, it has been determined that the continuation and spread of COVID-19 represents a public emergency affecting life, health, and safety, and therefore, it is proper, necessary, and essential to encourage face coverings in public.

The council voted unanimously in favor of a mask resolution that suggests face masks be worn in Hartsville, effective immediately.

City officials have been in communication with local health care providers to seek their advice and input on the current state of COVID-19 in Darlington County.

While this resolution does not mandate that everyone wear masks, it does encourage and emphasize the importance of mask wearing when in public. The resolution outlines circumstances in which citizens should wear a face mask including:

Inside any building which is open to the public;

Waiting to enter any building which is open to the public;

Interacting with other people in outdoor spaces, including but not limited to curbside pickup, delivery, and service calls;

Engaging in business activities in public, commercial, or industrial spaces;

Utilizing public or commercial transportation services; or

Walking or operating in any public, commercial, or industrial area where maintaining a distance of six feet between other persons at all times is not possible.

Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center has already agreed to provide 5,000 cloth masks to members of the community. Details on distribution of these masks will be provided as they are available.

“As the numbers of positive COVID-19 cases rise across our state, City Council felt that by passing a resolution such as this, more residents would follow the guidance by the CDC, SCDHEC, and our local healthcare providers,” City of Hartsville Public Information Officer, Lauren Baker said. “This is an important step to ensuring that we can keep Hartsville residents safe and hopefully minimize the spread of COVID-19.”

