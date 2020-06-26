Hartsville Police Department’s Investigation Division hosts flag and flagpole ceremony

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) — The Hartsville Police Department’s Investigation Division hosted a flag and flagpole dedication ceremony Friday morning.

The department said that city staff and special guests were invited to attend the ceremony and then an open house and tour of the newly renovated Investigation Division.

The flag and flagpole were donated by Woodmen Life.

Image Courtesy of City of Hartsville

Hartsville Mayor Mel Pennington, House Speaker Jay Lucas, Senator Gerald Malloy, and Woodmen Life Representatives were present at the ceremony.

At the ceremony, speakers acknowledged the importance of the American Flag and reflected on what it means to the United States.

The City of Hartsville and the Hartsville Police Department said in a press release that they are thankful for Woodmen Life’s continued dedication to providing the symbol of patriotism at their city facilities throughout the years.

